Shoe Carnival, Inc. (SCVL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.33.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Shoe Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, March 16th.

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCVL. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 12,190 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 152,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 43,054 shares during the period. OxFORD Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 100.5% during the third quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP now owns 51,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 25,952 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 58,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 14,034 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 49,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

Shoe Carnival stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,580. The company has a market capitalization of $417.36, a PE ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.85. Shoe Carnival has a twelve month low of $15.07 and a twelve month high of $28.38.

Shoe Carnival announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 19th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Shoe Carnival, Inc. (SCVL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/shoe-carnival-inc-scvl-given-average-recommendation-of-hold-by-brokerages-updated.html.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc is a family footwear retailer. The Company’s primary activity is the sale of footwear and related products through its retail stores in approximately 30 states within the continental United States and in Puerto Rico. It also offers online shopping on its e-commerce site at www.shoecarnival.com.

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.