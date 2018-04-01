Shore Capital reissued their sell rating on shares of NEX Group (LON:NXG) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 16th.

NXG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase raised NEX Group to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 635 ($8.77) to GBX 665 ($9.19) in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 730 ($10.09) target price on shares of NEX Group in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Numis Securities raised their price objective on NEX Group from GBX 550 ($7.60) to GBX 570 ($7.88) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Liberum Capital raised NEX Group to a buy rating and set a GBX 679 ($9.38) price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 640 ($8.84) target price on shares of NEX Group in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. NEX Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 682.38 ($9.43).

Get NEX Group alerts:

NXG stock remained flat at $GBX 981 ($13.55) during trading on Friday. NEX Group has a 12-month low of GBX 5.63 ($0.08) and a 12-month high of GBX 690.25 ($9.54).

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “NEX Group’s (NXG) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/shore-capital-reiterates-sell-rating-for-nex-group-nxg-updated-updated.html.

About NEX Group

NEX Group plc is a technology-based service company. The Company is engaged in electronic trading business, offering a diverse portfolio of products and services in the over-the-counter (OTC) markets. The Company’s segments include NEX Markets, which includes EBS BrokerTec and NEX Exchange (formerly the ICAP Securities and Derivatives Exchange (ISDX)); NEX Optimisation, which includes PTRI and Euclid Opportunities, and Group, which includes all residual income from shipping (forward revenue), and central costs not attributable to the business units.

Receive News & Ratings for NEX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.