Short Interest in Newell Brands Inc (NWL) Grows By 12.9%

Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,306,494 shares, an increase of 12.9% from the February 28th total of 31,258,702 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,095,447 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 7.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks cut Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Vetr upgraded Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase set a $28.00 price objective on Newell Brands and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Barclays set a $28.00 price objective on Newell Brands and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.72.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Newell Brands by 188.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 57,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 37,490 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC raised its stake in Newell Brands by 165.3% in the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in Newell Brands by 207.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 52,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 35,400 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Newell Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,355,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in Newell Brands by 1,297.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 216,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,705,000 after acquiring an additional 201,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NWL opened at $25.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12,362.90, a PE ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.88. Newell Brands has a one year low of $23.85 and a one year high of $55.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Newell Brands will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.45%.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc is a marketer of consumer and commercial products. The Company's segments include Writing, Home Solutions, Commercial Products, Baby & Parenting, Branded Consumables, Consumer Solutions, Outdoor Solutions and Process Solutions. Its products are marketed under a portfolio of brands, including Paper Mate, Sharpie, Dymo, Expo, Parker, Elmer's, Coleman, Jostens, Marmot, Rawlings

