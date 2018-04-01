Short Interest in PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM) Expands By 35.6%

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,422,817 shares, an increase of 35.6% from the February 28th total of 16,537,907 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,655,374 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days. Currently, 8.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PHM shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (up from $32.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upgraded PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PulteGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. UBS increased their price objective on PulteGroup from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on PulteGroup from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. PulteGroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.15.

PulteGroup stock opened at $29.49 on Friday. PulteGroup has a 1-year low of $21.41 and a 1-year high of $35.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $8,447.85, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.12.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that PulteGroup will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 30th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 16th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 15th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.44%.

In other news, Director Patrick J. Oleary sold 8,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $260,570.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,687 shares in the company, valued at $2,723,330.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in PulteGroup by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,912,891 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $761,852,000 after buying an additional 658,662 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in PulteGroup by 0.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,574,407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $288,984,000 after buying an additional 67,782 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its stake in PulteGroup by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,749,401 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,168,000 after buying an additional 14,853 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PulteGroup by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,962,526 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,550,000 after buying an additional 627,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in PulteGroup by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,562,243 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,444,000 after buying an additional 735,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc is a homebuilder in the United States. The Company’s segments include Homebuilding and Financial Services. Its Homebuilding operations are engaged in the acquisition and development of land primarily for residential purposes within the United States and the construction of housing on such land.

