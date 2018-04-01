Short Interest in S&P Global Inc (SPGI) Expands By 205.0%

S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,122,886 shares, a growth of 205.0% from the February 28th total of 2,335,389 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,593,940 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $191.06 on Friday. S&P Global has a 52-week low of $127.60 and a 52-week high of $197.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $48,510.13, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.41.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. S&P Global had a return on equity of 199.44% and a net margin of 24.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that S&P Global will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.03%.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 4,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.30, for a total value of $749,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,317,705. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John L. Berisford sold 15,902 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.19, for a total value of $3,056,205.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,892,196.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,792 shares of company stock valued at $3,973,197 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at $1,320,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors raised its position in S&P Global by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 31,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,274,000 after purchasing an additional 7,405 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its position in S&P Global by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 61,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in S&P Global by 112.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,654,000 after purchasing an additional 26,999 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPGI. Susquehanna Bancshares cut S&P Global from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on S&P Global from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on S&P Global from $183.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $186.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. S&P Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.36.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, formerly McGraw Hill Financial Inc, is a provider of ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets around the world. The Company operates through three segments: Ratings, which provides credit ratings, research and analytics to investors, issuers and other market participants; Market and Commodities Intelligence, which offers multi-asset-class data, research and analytical capabilities that integrate cross-asset analytics and desktop services, and deliver their customers in the commodity and energy markets access to information, data, analytic services and pricing and benchmarks, and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices), which is an index provider that maintains a range of valuation and index benchmarks for investment advisors, wealth managers and institutional investors.

