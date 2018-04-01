Short Interest in Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (VIPS) Drops By 28.3%

Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,980,114 shares, a decrease of 28.3% from the February 28th total of 23,671,867 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,363,433 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIPS. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vipshop by 296.6% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 9,284 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vipshop during the 4th quarter worth about $159,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vipshop during the 4th quarter worth about $172,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Vipshop during the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Vipshop during the 4th quarter worth about $290,000. 47.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VIPS opened at $16.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.35. Vipshop has a 1 year low of $7.79 and a 1 year high of $19.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $10,904.88, a P/E ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 2.31.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 2.67%. analysts expect that Vipshop will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VIPS. KeyCorp set a $20.00 price objective on Vipshop and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. HSBC upgraded Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (up from $12.00) on shares of Vipshop in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Macquarie raised Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vipshop currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.20.

Vipshop Holdings Limited is a holding company. The Company is an online discount retailer for brands in China. The Company offers branded products to consumers in China through flash sales mainly on its vip.com Website. The Company’s segment is sales, product distribution and offering of goods on its online platforms.

