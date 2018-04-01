Short Interest in WPX Energy (WPX) Increases By 15.1%

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,322,079 shares, an increase of 15.1% from the February 28th total of 25,466,169 shares. Currently, 7.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,065,919 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days.

NYSE WPX opened at $14.78 on Friday. WPX Energy has a 12-month low of $8.39 and a 12-month high of $16.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.76.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. WPX Energy had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $238.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. WPX Energy’s revenue was up 170.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that WPX Energy will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on WPX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WPX Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, January 21st. Northland Securities set a $17.00 price objective on shares of WPX Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of WPX Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Cowen set a $18.00 price objective on shares of WPX Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $20.00 price objective on shares of WPX Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. WPX Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in WPX Energy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 665,760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,835 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in WPX Energy by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 76,939 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 4,426 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in WPX Energy by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 24,208 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in WPX Energy by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,937 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 7,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in WPX Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. 99.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WPX Energy

WPX Energy, Inc is an oil and natural gas exploration and production company. The Company is engaged in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties. It operates in the exploration and production segment of the oil and gas industry and its operations are conducted in the United States.

