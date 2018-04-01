Siacoin (CRYPTO:SC) Market Capitalization Hits $344.21 Million

Siacoin (CURRENCY:SC) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 17th. One Siacoin coin can now be bought for $0.0103 or 0.00000152 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Abucoins, Bittrex, Upbit and Bisq. Siacoin has a total market capitalization of $344.21 million and approximately $3.32 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Siacoin has traded down 32.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,809.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $378.15 or 0.05586750 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $642.84 or 0.09497250 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.58 or 0.01692700 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $174.95 or 0.02584600 BTC.

RaiBlocks (XRB) traded up 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00186028 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00200392 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.12 or 0.00607555 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00076386 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $181.57 or 0.02682540 BTC.

Siacoin Coin Profile

Siacoin (CRYPTO:SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 33,506,216,847 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @SiaTechHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is /r/Siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is an actively developed decentralized storage platform. Users all over the world contribute disk storage from their computers to form a decentralized network. Anybody with siacoins can rent storage from hosts on Sia. This is accomplish via “smart” storage contracts stored on the Sia blockchain. The smart contract provides a payment to the host only after the host has kept the file for a given amount of time. If the host loses the file, the host does not get paid. The distrubuted nature of the Sia network enables many optimizations in latency, throughput, reliability, and security. The decentralized nature of the Sia network enables anyone with storage to get paid, lowering the barrier to entry and reducing the overall price of cloud storage. The Sia cryptocurrency is live! You can rent storage using siacoins and hosts providing storage to the network receive compensation in the form of siacoins. The storage platform itself is still in beta, and only uploads that are 500mb or less in size are supported by the wallet. “

Siacoin Coin Trading

Siacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Upbit, Bittrex, Bisq, BITHOLIC, HitBTC and Abucoins. It is not currently possible to buy Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

