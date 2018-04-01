Signal Token Price Down 7.1% Over Last Week (CRYPTO:SIG)

Signal Token (CURRENCY:SIG) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 25th. Signal Token has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $4,402.00 worth of Signal Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Signal Token token can now be purchased for $0.0159 or 0.00000233 BTC on major exchanges including ForkDelta, HitBTC, Bancor Network and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Signal Token has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007207 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003024 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.79 or 0.00698745 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014559 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014642 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00162009 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00032957 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00030551 BTC.

Signal Token Profile

Signal Token’s total supply is 378,851,756 tokens. Signal Token’s official Twitter account is @spectivvr. Signal Token’s official website is www.spectivvr.com. The Reddit community for Signal Token is /r/Spectiv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Signal Token Token Trading

Signal Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, ForkDelta, IDEX and Bancor Network. It is not possible to purchase Signal Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Signal Token must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Signal Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

