Signatum (SIGT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.00

Signatum (CURRENCY:SIGT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. In the last week, Signatum has traded down 15.5% against the dollar. One Signatum coin can now be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Signatum has a total market capitalization of $262,882.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Signatum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00207782 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00119272 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003151 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00131555 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00017809 BTC.

ION (ION) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00031824 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011898 BTC.

Signatum Profile

Signatum (SIGT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SkunkHashv2Raptor hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 9th, 2017. Signatum’s total supply is 107,972,766 coins. The Reddit community for Signatum is /r/Signatum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Signatum is signatum.org. Signatum’s official Twitter account is @signatum_.

Signatum Coin Trading

Signatum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not possible to buy Signatum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Signatum must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Signatum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

