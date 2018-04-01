Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Signature Bank (SBNY) Share Price

News headlines about Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Signature Bank earned a news impact score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the bank an impact score of 46.6281185624947 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of NASDAQ SBNY traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $141.95. 394,241 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,117. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $116.68 and a twelve month high of $161.92. The company has a market cap of $7,804.27, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.11.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $328.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.86 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 25.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on SBNY. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Signature Bank to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Maxim Group raised their target price on Signature Bank from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Friday, January 19th. UBS assumed coverage on Signature Bank in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $181.00 target price on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.12.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

