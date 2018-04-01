Silicon Motion (SIMO) Receives Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.18

Press coverage about Silicon Motion (NASDAQ:SIMO) has been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Silicon Motion earned a media sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the semiconductor producer an impact score of 46.6868944158914 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIMO opened at $48.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,699.98, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 0.53. Silicon Motion has a 1-year low of $40.33 and a 1-year high of $56.51.

Silicon Motion (NASDAQ:SIMO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $136.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.00 million. Silicon Motion had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 15.33%. equities research analysts predict that Silicon Motion will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 9th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Silicon Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.37%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SIMO. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Silicon Motion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase began coverage on shares of Silicon Motion in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silicon Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Motion in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Motion in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Silicon Motion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.98.

Silicon Motion Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile storage and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded MultiMediaCard (eMMC), client solid-state drive (SSD), flash memory card, and Universal Serial Bus flash drive controllers.

