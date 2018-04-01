Simpson Manufacturing (SSD) Earns Media Impact Score of 0.13

News headlines about Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Simpson Manufacturing earned a news impact score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the construction company an impact score of 46.6625307160727 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the headlines that may have effected Accern’s scoring:

Shares of NYSE:SSD opened at $57.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2,688.59, a P/E ratio of 32.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.54. Simpson Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $39.82 and a 1 year high of $61.62.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $231.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.47 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 5th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 4th. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.42%.

SSD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Sidoti started coverage on Simpson Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.75.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, major shareholder Sharon H. Simpson sold 122,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.90, for a total value of $7,235,334.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Sharon H. Simpson sold 54,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $3,132,774.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 869,502 shares of company stock worth $50,932,176. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, and fiber reinforced materials for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

