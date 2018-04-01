SingularityNET Price Reaches $0.11 on Exchanges (AGI)

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $59.99 million and approximately $411,834.00 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 31.9% lower against the US dollar. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001684 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007209 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002995 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.74 or 0.00699191 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014543 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014669 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00162236 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00033059 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00030616 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,710,040 tokens. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

SingularityNET can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta. It is not possible to buy SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SingularityNET and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.