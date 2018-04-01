Sippican Capital Advisors Takes $219,000 Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)

Sippican Capital Advisors purchased a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 187 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Whitnell & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 581.3% during the third quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 109 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 10.1% during the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 109 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Oak Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Institutional investors own 60.21% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com to $1,600.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Vetr upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,204.70 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,481.38.

NASDAQ AMZN traded up $15.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,447.34. The stock had a trading volume of 12,581,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,890,243. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $859.02 and a twelve month high of $1,617.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $700,667.38, a P/E ratio of 318.10, a P/E/G ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.54.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.31. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $60.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Tom A. Alberg sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,500.00, for a total transaction of $1,005,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,238,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,462.32, for a total value of $795,502.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,553,336.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,214 shares of company stock valued at $9,251,120 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

