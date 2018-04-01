SixEleven Market Cap Hits $84,350.00 (611)

SixEleven (CURRENCY:611) traded 21.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. One SixEleven coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00002798 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, C-CEX and Cryptopia. SixEleven has a total market cap of $84,350.00 and $160.00 worth of SixEleven was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SixEleven has traded down 42.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Grantcoin (GRT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Machinecoin (MAC) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded down 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000092 BTC.

LeaCoin (LEA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000111 BTC.

SixEleven Profile

SixEleven (611) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 21st, 2015. SixEleven’s total supply is 441,921 coins. The official website for SixEleven is 611project.org. SixEleven’s official Twitter account is @611Coin.

SixEleven Coin Trading

SixEleven can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to buy SixEleven directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SixEleven must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SixEleven using one of the exchanges listed above.

