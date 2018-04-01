SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Accern Reports

News headlines about SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. SK Telecom earned a media sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the Wireless communications provider an impact score of 45.3623486883501 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

SKM stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.17. 681,082 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,998. The company has a market capitalization of $15,361.12, a P/E ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. SK Telecom has a 12-month low of $23.01 and a 12-month high of $28.97.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SKM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered SK Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 5th. CLSA lowered SK Telecom from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of SK Telecom in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Macquarie downgraded SK Telecom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded SK Telecom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

SK Telecom Company Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunications in Korea. The Company is engaged in the commercial development and implementation of wireless and fixed-line technologies and services, as well as develop its platforms, including Internet of things (IoT) solutions, lifestyle enhancement and advanced media.

