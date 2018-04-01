Skycoin (SKY) Hits Market Cap of $99.15 Million

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 1st. One Skycoin coin can currently be purchased for $12.77 or 0.00186665 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including C2CX and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, Skycoin has traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. Skycoin has a market capitalization of $99.15 million and $409,789.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007207 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003024 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.79 or 0.00698745 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014559 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014642 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00162009 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00032957 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00030551 BTC.

About Skycoin

Skycoin was first traded on April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,766,371 coins. The official website for Skycoin is skycoin.net. Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject. The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. “

Skycoin Coin Trading

Skycoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and C2CX. It is not currently possible to buy Skycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skycoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Skycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

