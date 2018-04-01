Skylands Capital LLC Sells 7,100 Shares of JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM)

Skylands Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase makes up about 1.5% of Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase were worth $11,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Vista LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase during the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Welch Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase during the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase during the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

In other JPMorgan Chase news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 65,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total value of $7,307,587.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 479,882 shares in the company, valued at $53,866,754.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James S. Crown bought 7,280 shares of JPMorgan Chase stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $113.37 per share, with a total value of $825,333.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 305,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,677,048.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 152,047 shares of company stock valued at $17,098,115 over the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JPM. Vetr raised shares of JPMorgan Chase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $123.29 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.14.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $109.97. 13,274,639 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,411,722. The firm has a market capitalization of $377,412.53, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18. JPMorgan Chase has a 12-month low of $81.64 and a 12-month high of $119.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $24.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. JPMorgan Chase had a net margin of 21.46% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 6th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 5th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. JPMorgan Chase’s payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

About JPMorgan Chase

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

