Slothcoin Achieves Market Cap of $0.00 (SLOTH)

Slothcoin (CURRENCY:SLOTH) traded 659.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 17th. Slothcoin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $1,343.00 worth of Slothcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Slothcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Slothcoin has traded 542.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Slothcoin alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007160 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003005 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.54 or 0.00703171 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014620 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014499 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00162558 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033237 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00031010 BTC.

About Slothcoin

Slothcoin’s official website is www.slothcoin.org.

Slothcoin Coin Trading

Slothcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is not possible to purchase Slothcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Slothcoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Slothcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Slothcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slothcoin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.