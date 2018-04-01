SmartCoin (SMC) Achieves Market Cap of $359,411.00

SmartCoin (CURRENCY:SMC) traded down 8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. One SmartCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0148 or 0.00000214 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. SmartCoin has a total market capitalization of $359,411.00 and approximately $254.00 worth of SmartCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SmartCoin has traded down 27.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SmartCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $118.64 or 0.01706340 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00006732 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003841 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004739 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007571 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00015625 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00001105 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00020105 BTC.

SmartCoin Profile

SMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 6th, 2014. SmartCoin’s total supply is 24,206,662 coins. The official website for SmartCoin is smartcoin.cc. SmartCoin’s official Twitter account is @SmartCoinSMC. The Reddit community for SmartCoin is /r/Smartcoin_smc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SmartCoin

SmartCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is not presently possible to buy SmartCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartCoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SmartCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SmartCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmartCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.