SmartFinancial (SMBK) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 21st.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised SmartFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th.

Get SmartFinancial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SMBK opened at $23.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. SmartFinancial has a 52-week low of $20.10 and a 52-week high of $26.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.56, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 0.23.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $16.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.60 million. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 5.69% and a net margin of 8.80%. equities research analysts forecast that SmartFinancial will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO C Bryan Johnson purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.57 per share, for a total transaction of $94,280.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven B. Tucker purchased 2,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.25 per share, for a total transaction of $57,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 34,480 shares of company stock valued at $762,090. Insiders own 13.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in SmartFinancial by 22.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SmartFinancial by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 21,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in SmartFinancial by 12.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 3,233 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SmartFinancial by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 336,848 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,309,000 after buying an additional 4,953 shares during the period. Finally, Context BH Capital Management LP raised its stake in SmartFinancial by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 47,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 6,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.11% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/smartfinancial-smbk-stock-rating-upgraded-by-bidaskclub-updated.html.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc, formerly Cornerstone Bancshares, Inc, is a bank holding company. The Company operates through its SmartBank subsidiary (The Bank). The principal business of the Bank consists of attracting deposits from the public and investing those funds, together with funds generated from operations and from principal and interest payments on loans.

Receive News & Ratings for SmartFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.