SmartMesh (SMT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $5.83 Million

SmartMesh (CURRENCY:SMT) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 1st. SmartMesh has a market cap of $42.01 million and approximately $5.83 million worth of SmartMesh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SmartMesh has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar. One SmartMesh token can currently be bought for $0.0297 or 0.00000456 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Huobi, HitBTC and Gate.io.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00007255 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002967 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.71 or 0.00700981 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00014902 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015408 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.56 or 0.00161876 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00033310 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00028400 BTC.

SmartMesh Token Profile

SmartMesh was first traded on December 9th, 2017. SmartMesh’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,413,716,694 tokens. SmartMesh’s official website is smartmesh.io. SmartMesh’s official Twitter account is @smart_mesh.

SmartMesh Token Trading

SmartMesh can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Huobi, HitBTC and Gate.io. It is not currently possible to buy SmartMesh directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartMesh must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SmartMesh using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

