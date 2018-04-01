Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Smith & Nephew (SNN) Share Price

Media headlines about Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Smith & Nephew earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the medical equipment provider an impact score of 45.2578607009715 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of SNN traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.15. The company had a trading volume of 755,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,272. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Smith & Nephew has a fifty-two week low of $30.73 and a fifty-two week high of $40.43.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.444 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 5th. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.11%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SNN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. HSBC raised shares of Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Smith & Nephew from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase raised shares of Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew plc is a medical technology company. The Company is engaged in developing, manufacturing, marketing and selling medical devices and services. Its products and services include Sports Medicine Joint Repair, Arthroscopic Enabling Technologies (AET), Trauma & Extremities, Other Surgical Businesses, Knee Implants, Hip Implants, Advanced Wound Care, Advanced Wound Bioactives and Advanced Wound Devices.

