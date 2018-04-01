Snap-on (SNA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $193.00.

SNA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target (up from $184.00) on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of Snap-on (NYSE SNA) traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $152.90. 1,196,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 710,109. Snap-on has a one year low of $140.83 and a one year high of $185.47. The company has a market capitalization of $8,629.54, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $974.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.50 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 20.54%. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Snap-on will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 1st. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.45%.

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 20,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.55, for a total transaction of $3,609,694.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Thomas L. Kassouf sold 96,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.40, for a total transaction of $15,398,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,355 shares of company stock valued at $24,058,960. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNA. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Snap-on by 42,142.9% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Snap-on by 8.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Snap-on by 77.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 2.3% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 213,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,814,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. The company operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

