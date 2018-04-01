Social 1-Day Volume Reaches $5,622.00 (SCL)

Social (CURRENCY:SCL) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. Social has a total market capitalization of $7.96 million and $5,622.00 worth of Social was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Social token can currently be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00004426 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, YoBit, CoinExchange and EtherDelta. During the last week, Social has traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Social alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007158 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002995 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.65 or 0.00703341 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014614 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014440 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00162362 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00033308 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00031252 BTC.

About Social

Social launched on August 19th, 2017. Social’s total supply is 16,714,020 tokens. Social’s official message board is medium.com/@nexus.social. Social’s official Twitter account is @nexus_socials. Social’s official website is ico.nexus.social. The Reddit community for Social is /r/nexus_social.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus is a social network. All data and uploads will exist on the blockchain instead of centralized servers. Nexus is a platform that allows users to communicate with friends and family while providing security and privacy. By decentralizing and encrypting all data and uploads, Nexus hopes to eliminate all invasion of privacy that large corporations are currently performing. End-to-end message encryption ensures only the user and the person communicating with the user, can read what is sent, and nobody in between, not even Nexus. The network will contain its very own native cryptocurrency to be used for all purchases, called Social. SCL can be used to buy goods and services from other users, purchase ad spaces from the integrated ad platform, donate to crowd funding campaigns, and much more. “

Social Token Trading

Social can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, HitBTC, CoinExchange, Mercatox, Cryptopia and EtherDelta. It is not presently possible to purchase Social directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Social must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Social using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.