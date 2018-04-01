Social Tops One Day Trading Volume of $5,622.00 (SCL)

Social (CURRENCY:SCL) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 31st. One Social token can currently be bought for $0.48 or 0.00004426 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia, Mercatox and HitBTC. In the last seven days, Social has traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar. Social has a total market capitalization of $7.96 million and approximately $5,622.00 worth of Social was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007349 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003061 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.96 or 0.00719955 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00015720 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014430 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00034195 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00160292 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00030596 BTC.

Social Token Profile

Social’s launch date was August 19th, 2017. Social’s total supply is 16,714,020 tokens. The Reddit community for Social is /r/nexus_social. Social’s official Twitter account is @nexus_socials. The official website for Social is ico.nexus.social. Social’s official message board is medium.com/@nexus.social.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus is a social network. All data and uploads will exist on the blockchain instead of centralized servers. Nexus is a platform that allows users to communicate with friends and family while providing security and privacy. By decentralizing and encrypting all data and uploads, Nexus hopes to eliminate all invasion of privacy that large corporations are currently performing. End-to-end message encryption ensures only the user and the person communicating with the user, can read what is sent, and nobody in between, not even Nexus. The network will contain its very own native cryptocurrency to be used for all purchases, called Social. SCL can be used to buy goods and services from other users, purchase ad spaces from the integrated ad platform, donate to crowd funding campaigns, and much more. “

Buying and Selling Social

Social can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia, Mercatox, CoinExchange, EtherDelta and HitBTC. It is not currently possible to buy Social directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Social must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Social using one of the exchanges listed above.

