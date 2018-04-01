SocialCoin (SOCC) Price Reaches $0.0080 on Exchanges

SocialCoin (CURRENCY:SOCC) traded down 13% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 1st. In the last seven days, SocialCoin has traded 36.8% lower against the dollar. SocialCoin has a market capitalization of $11,103.00 and approximately $75.00 worth of SocialCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SocialCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitmark (BTM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006947 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000128 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoldCoin (GLD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000992 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded 38% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003965 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000144 BTC.

SocialCoin Profile

SocialCoin (SOCC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 20th, 2017. SocialCoin’s total supply is 1,384,879 coins. SocialCoin’s official Twitter account is @SocialCoinNetwk. The official website for SocialCoin is www.social-coin.co.uk.

Buying and Selling SocialCoin

SocialCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not possible to buy SocialCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SocialCoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SocialCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

