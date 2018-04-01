Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (SQM) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media coverage about Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile earned a daily sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the basic materials company an impact score of 46.2691304008997 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile stock traded up $2.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 964,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,590,921. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.30. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile has a one year low of $32.38 and a one year high of $64.20. The company has a market cap of $12,936.13, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $574.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.56 million. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 19.01%. sell-side analysts predict that Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

SQM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. HSBC raised shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Citigroup raised shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.65.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA (SQM), is a producer of potassium nitrate and iodine. The Company produces specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride, potassium sulfate and certain industrial chemicals. Its segments include specialty plant nutrients, industrial chemicals, iodine and derivatives, lithium and derivatives, potassium, and other products and services.

