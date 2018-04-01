Societe Generale Reiterates €105.00 Price Target for Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA)

Societe Generale set a €105.00 ($129.63) target price on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) in a research report released on Wednesday, March 14th. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FRA. Kepler Capital Markets set a €102.00 ($125.93) price objective on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. UBS set a €105.00 ($129.63) target price on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Commerzbank set a €96.00 ($118.52) target price on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase set a €96.00 ($118.52) target price on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays set a €65.00 ($80.25) target price on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €86.09 ($106.28).

FRA FRA remained flat at $€80.10 ($98.89) on Wednesday. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has a 12-month low of €59.33 ($73.25) and a 12-month high of €97.26 ($120.07).

Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde Company Profile

Fraport AG owns and operates the Frankfurt Airport in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and External Activities & Services. The Aviation segment offers airside and terminal management, corporate safety and security, and airport security management services at its Frankfurt Airport and other airports.

