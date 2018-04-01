Burberry Group’s (BRBY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Societe Generale

Societe Generale reissued their buy rating on shares of Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) in a research note released on Friday, March 16th. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,920 ($26.53) price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,890 ($26.11) target price on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Beaufort Securities dropped their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,980 ($27.36) to GBX 1,872 ($25.86) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,676 ($23.16) to GBX 1,600 ($22.11) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,750 ($24.18) to GBX 1,700 ($23.49) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,710 ($23.63) to GBX 1,640 ($22.66) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,699.05 ($23.47).

Get Burberry Group alerts:

LON:BRBY remained flat at $GBX 1,696 ($23.43) during trading hours on Friday. Burberry Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,481.50 ($20.47) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,024 ($27.96).

In other Burberry Group news, insider Ron Frasch purchased 885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,635 ($22.59) per share, with a total value of £14,469.75 ($19,991.37). Also, insider Julie Brown sold 18,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,570 ($21.69), for a total transaction of £289,194 ($399,549.60).

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/societe-generale-reiterates-buy-rating-for-burberry-group-brby-updated-updated.html.

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group plc is a manufacturer, wholesaler and retailer of luxury goods. The Company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks. The Company’s segments include retail/wholesale and licensing. The Retail/wholesale segment is engaged in the sale of luxury goods through Burberry mainline stores, concessions, outlets and digital commerce, as well as Burberry franchisees, prestige department stores globally and multi-brand specialty accounts.

Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.