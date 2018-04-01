Societe Generale Reiterates GBX 7,500 Price Target for Shire (SHP)

Societe Generale set a GBX 7,500 ($103.62) price target on Shire (LON:SHP) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

SHP has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase lowered Shire to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 5,000 ($69.08) to GBX 3,600 ($49.74) in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. BNP Paribas reissued an outperform rating and set a GBX 4,700 ($64.94) price objective on shares of Shire in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Shire in a report on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 5,500 ($75.99) price objective on shares of Shire in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Shire from GBX 5,700 ($78.75) to GBX 4,700 ($64.94) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 4,650 ($64.24).

Shares of SHP stock opened at GBX 3,570.50 ($49.33) on Thursday. Shire has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,940.50 ($40.63) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,021 ($69.37).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 8th will be issued a GBX 21.46 ($0.30) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 0.67%. This is a positive change from Shire’s previous dividend of $3.85.

Shire Company Profile

Shire plc is a biotech company focused on serving people with rare diseases and other specialized conditions. The Company’s segment is engaged in research, development, licensing, manufacturing, marketing, distribution and sale of specialist medicines. It focuses its development resources on projects in various therapeutic areas (TAs), including Neuroscience, Ophthalmology, Hematology, Oncology, Immunology, Gastrointestinal (GI)/Metabolic/Endocrinology Diseases.

