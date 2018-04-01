GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Rating Reiterated by Societe Generale

Societe Generale reiterated their sell rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) in a research report report published on Wednesday, March 14th. They currently have a GBX 1,130 ($15.61) price objective on the stock.

GSK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS set a GBX 1,550 ($21.41) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,300 ($17.96) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Goldman Sachs set a GBX 1,750 ($24.18) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,760 ($24.32) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,330 ($18.38) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GlaxoSmithKline currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,541.82 ($21.30).

GSK stock remained flat at $GBX 1,394 ($19.26) during trading on Wednesday. GlaxoSmithKline has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,235.20 ($17.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,724.50 ($23.83).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 23 ($0.32) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous dividend of $19.00.

In other news, insider Sir Roy Anderson bought 562 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,278 ($17.66) per share, with a total value of £7,182.36 ($9,923.13). Also, insider Patrick Vallance sold 14,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,318 ($18.21), for a total transaction of £184,809.96 ($255,332.91). In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 591 shares of company stock valued at $756,678 and have sold 23,765 shares valued at $31,152,709.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc is a global healthcare company. The Company operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Company focuses on its research across six areas: Respiratory diseases, human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)/infectious diseases, Vaccines, Immuno-inflammation, Oncology and Rare diseases.

