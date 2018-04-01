Societe Generale SA (GLE) Receives €48.25 Average PT from Brokerages

Societe Generale SA (EPA:GLE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €48.25 ($59.57).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GLE shares. UBS set a €48.00 ($59.26) price objective on shares of Societe Generale and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €55.00 ($67.90) price objective on shares of Societe Generale and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank set a €51.00 ($62.96) price objective on shares of Societe Generale and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Goldman Sachs set a €49.00 ($60.49) price objective on shares of Societe Generale and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €50.00 ($61.73) price objective on shares of Societe Generale and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th.

Shares of Societe Generale (GLE) traded up €0.42 ($0.52) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €45.19 ($55.79). 7,380,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,140,000. Societe Generale has a twelve month low of €41.88 ($51.70) and a twelve month high of €52.26 ($64.52). The stock has a market capitalization of $36,510.00 and a P/E ratio of 15.48.

Societe Generale Company Profile

Societe Generale SA is a France- based financial services company. It is engaged in retail banking, corporate and investment banking, financial services, insurance, private banking and asset management. Its core businesses are managed through three segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions.

