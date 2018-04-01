Sodexo SA (SDXAY) Receives $30.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Sodexo SA (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SDXAY shares. ValuEngine raised Sodexo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sodexo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs cut Sodexo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SDXAY opened at $20.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Sodexo has a 52 week low of $20.07 and a 52 week high of $27.91.

Sodexo Company Profile

Sodexo SA is a holding company. The Company offers services, such as on-site services, benefits and reward services, and personal and home services. It serves its consumers in approximately 80 countries. It operates in Continental Europe, North America, the United Kingdom and Ireland, and Rest of the World.

