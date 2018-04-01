Sojourn Market Capitalization Reaches $74,175.00 (SOJ)

Sojourn (CURRENCY:SOJ) traded 66.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 1st. Sojourn has a total market cap of $74,175.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Sojourn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Sojourn has traded 25.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Sojourn coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00002346 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitmark (BTM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00006889 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000121 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000305 BTC.

GoldCoin (GLD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000987 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded 38.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003965 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000132 BTC.

About Sojourn

Sojourn is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. Sojourn’s total supply is 852,366 coins and its circulating supply is 485,214 coins. Sojourn’s official Twitter account is @john_sojourn. The official website for Sojourn is www.sojournbooking.net.

Sojourn Coin Trading

Sojourn can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is not presently possible to buy Sojourn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sojourn must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sojourn using one of the exchanges listed above.

