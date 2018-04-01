Solar Capital Ltd. (SLRC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.67.

Several brokerages recently commented on SLRC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Solar Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Solar Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Solar Capital in a research note on Monday, February 26th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Solar Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Solar Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLRC. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Solar Capital by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Solar Capital by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 6,552 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Solar Capital by 376.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 37,280 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Solar Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Solar Capital by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 124,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 16,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Solar Capital stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,008. Solar Capital has a one year low of $19.70 and a one year high of $22.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $858.32, a PE ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.55.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $38.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.65 million. Solar Capital had a net margin of 49.14% and a return on equity of 7.43%. sell-side analysts expect that Solar Capital will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Solar Capital

Solar Capital Ltd is a business development company that seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace & defense, automobile, banking, beverage, food & tobacco, buildings & real estate, broadcasting & entertainment, cargo transport, chemicals, plastics & rubber, containers, packaging & glass, diversified or conglomerate manufacturing, diversified financial services, electronics, farming & agriculture, finance, grocery, healthcare, education & childcare, home, office furnishings & durable consumer products, hotels, motels, inns & gaming, insurance, IT services, leisure, amusement & entertainment, machinery, mining, steel, iron & non-precious metals, personal & nondurable consumer products, personal, food &services, personal transportation, professional services, retail stores, software, telecommunications, textiles and leather, and utilities.

