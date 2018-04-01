Snap (SNAP) Receives Daily News Sentiment Rating of -0.13

Media coverage about Snap (NYSE:SNAP) has been trending somewhat negative on Sunday, according to Accern. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Snap earned a media sentiment score of -0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the company an impact score of 44.5557185710474 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern’s rankings:

SNAP traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.87. 15,434,487 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,379,328. The stock has a market capitalization of $19,473.01 and a P/E ratio of -7.63. Snap has a 52 week low of $11.28 and a 52 week high of $23.57.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $285.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.74 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 417.61% and a negative return on equity of 100.64%. research analysts forecast that Snap will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Snap from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Snap in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Vetr lowered shares of Snap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.73 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Drexel Hamilton restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Snap from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.49.

In other news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 2,675,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.72, for a total value of $50,088,636.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,329,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,541,203,485.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 9,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $187,272.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,696,121 shares of company stock worth $104,039,878 in the last quarter.

About Snap

Snap Inc, formerly Snapchat, Inc, is a camera company. The Company’s flagship product, Snapchat, is a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images known as a Snap. The Company offers three ways for people to make Snaps: the Snapchat application, Publishers Tools that help its partners to create Publisher Stories, and Spectacles, its sunglasses that make Snaps.

