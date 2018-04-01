Somewhat Critical Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Hospira (NYSE:HSP) Stock Price

News coverage about Hospira (NYSE:HSP) has trended somewhat negative recently, according to Accern. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Hospira earned a news sentiment score of -0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the healthcare company an impact score of 40.1037121921169 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

HSP stock remained flat at $$89.96 during midday trading on Friday.

About Hospira

Hospira, Inc provides injectable pharmaceutical drugs and infusion technologies and it develops, manufactures, distributes and markets biosimilars. The Company’s portfolio includes generic acute-care and oncology injectables, biosimilars, and integrated infusion therapy and medication management products.

