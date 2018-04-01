Somewhat Critical News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Ubiquiti Networks (NASDAQ:UBNT) Share Price

Media coverage about Ubiquiti Networks (NASDAQ:UBNT) has trended somewhat negative recently, Accern reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Ubiquiti Networks earned a media sentiment score of -0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the Wireless communications provider an impact score of 43.9363392305946 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UBNT. BidaskClub upgraded Ubiquiti Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Ubiquiti Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Vetr upgraded Ubiquiti Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.74 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ubiquiti Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ubiquiti Networks from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.75.

Shares of Ubiquiti Networks stock opened at $68.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.00, a current ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Ubiquiti Networks has a 12 month low of $45.71 and a 12 month high of $82.30. The firm has a market cap of $5,344.87, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.81.

Ubiquiti Networks (NASDAQ:UBNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. Ubiquiti Networks had a return on equity of 47.42% and a net margin of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $250.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Ubiquiti Networks will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ubiquiti Networks declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the Wireless communications provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Ubiquiti Networks, Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers worldwide. The company's service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other complimentary WLAN products.

