Somewhat Negative Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Westmoreland Coal (NASDAQ:WLB) Share Price

Media headlines about Westmoreland Coal (NASDAQ:WLB) have been trending somewhat negative recently, Accern reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Westmoreland Coal earned a news sentiment score of -0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the coal producer an impact score of 43.5137027096378 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of WLB traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.41. 680,602 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,601. Westmoreland Coal has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $16.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.32.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WLB. ValuEngine raised Westmoreland Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Westmoreland Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Westmoreland Coal Company Profile

Westmoreland Coal Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company. The company operates through Coal – U.S., Coal – Canada, Coal – WMLP, and Power segments. It produces and sells sub-bituminous coal and lignite to power plants. The company owns and operates coal mines in Montana, North Dakota, Ohio, and Texas, the United States; and Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada.

