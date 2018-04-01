News coverage about Alon USA Partners (NYSE:ALDW) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Alon USA Partners earned a media sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the oil and gas company an impact score of 46.9139163468223 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of NYSE ALDW opened at $16.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Alon USA Partners has a 52-week low of $8.65 and a 52-week high of $19.28.

Get Alon USA Partners alerts:

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Alon USA Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.25.

WARNING: “Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Alon USA Partners (ALDW) Share Price” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/somewhat-favorable-media-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-alon-usa-partners-aldw-share-price.html.

Alon USA Partners Company Profile

Alon USA Partners, LP (Alon) is engaged principally in the business of operating a crude oil refinery in Big Spring, Texas. The Company had a crude oil throughput capacity of 73,000 barrels per day, which the Company referred to as its Big Spring refinery, as of December 31, 2016. The Company refines crude oil into finished products, which the Company markets primarily in Central and West Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico and Arizona through its integrated wholesale distribution network to retail convenience stores and other third-party distributors.

Receive News & Ratings for Alon USA Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alon USA Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.