Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect DCT Industrial Trust (DCT) Stock Price

News headlines about DCT Industrial Trust (NYSE:DCT) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. DCT Industrial Trust earned a media sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.0811693232256 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

DCT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of DCT Industrial Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase lowered shares of DCT Industrial Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of DCT Industrial Trust from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of DCT Industrial Trust in a report on Sunday, February 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DCT Industrial Trust in a report on Friday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DCT Industrial Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

Get DCT Industrial Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DCT traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.34. The company had a trading volume of 496,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,632. The firm has a market capitalization of $5,279.45, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.91. DCT Industrial Trust has a 12 month low of $46.64 and a 12 month high of $61.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

DCT Industrial Trust (NYSE:DCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $108.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.66 million. DCT Industrial Trust had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 24.34%. DCT Industrial Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. equities research analysts expect that DCT Industrial Trust will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. DCT Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.78%.

In related news, CFO Matthew T. Murphy sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total transaction of $1,032,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John V. Pharris sold 3,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total transaction of $188,036.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,317.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/somewhat-favorable-media-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-dct-industrial-trust-dct-stock-price.html.

About DCT Industrial Trust

DCT Industrial Trust Inc (DCT) is an industrial real estate company. The Company specializes in the ownership, acquisition, development, leasing and management of bulk-distribution and light-industrial properties located in various distribution markets in the United States. The Company operates through three segments: East, Central and West.

Receive News & Ratings for DCT Industrial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCT Industrial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.