Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Share Price

Media headlines about Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Liberty Broadband earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the company an impact score of 45.1125475966171 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern’s scoring:

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LBRDA shares. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.75.

Liberty Broadband stock traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.80. 169,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,880. Liberty Broadband has a 1 year low of $80.39 and a 1 year high of $104.35. The company has a market capitalization of $15,377.21, a price-to-earnings ratio of 848.00 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 7.97 and a quick ratio of 7.97.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/somewhat-favorable-media-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-liberty-broadband-lbrda-share-price-updated-updated.html.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation holds interest in Charter Communications, Inc (Charter) and its subsidiary Skyhook Holding, Inc (Skyhook). The Company’s segments include Skyhook, Charter, and Corporate and other. Skyhook provides a wireless fidelity (Wi-Fi)-based location platform focused on providing positioning technology and contextual location intelligence solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.