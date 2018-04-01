Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Lindsay (LNN) Share Price

News articles about Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Lindsay earned a coverage optimism score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the industrial products company an impact score of 47.3652221252714 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Boenning Scattergood raised Lindsay from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet downgraded Lindsay from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Lindsay in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lindsay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.25.

NYSE:LNN opened at $91.44 on Friday. Lindsay has a fifty-two week low of $80.77 and a fifty-two week high of $100.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $980.33, a PE ratio of 42.14 and a beta of 0.36.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56. Lindsay had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $130.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Lindsay will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Bill Welsh sold 2,200 shares of Lindsay stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $198,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lindsay Company Profile

Lindsay Corporation, along with its subsidiaries, provides a range of water management and road infrastructure products and services. The Company operates through two segments: Irrigation Segment and Infrastructure Segment. The Irrigation Segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, which are used primarily in the agricultural industry.

