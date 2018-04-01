Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect NIC (EGOV) Share Price

News articles about NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. NIC earned a news impact score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the software maker an impact score of 46.907370347838 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Get NIC alerts:

Shares of NIC stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.30. The company had a trading volume of 654,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,626. The firm has a market capitalization of $892.70, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.56. NIC has a 12-month low of $12.65 and a 12-month high of $22.40.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $83.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.01 million. NIC had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 33.25%. NIC’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. analysts anticipate that NIC will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 6th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 5th. NIC’s payout ratio is currently 41.56%.

NIC declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

EGOV has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of NIC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NIC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 25th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of NIC to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of NIC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NIC in a research report on Friday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIC has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect NIC (EGOV) Share Price” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/somewhat-favorable-media-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-nic-egov-share-price.html.

About NIC

NIC Inc is a provider of digital government services that help governments use technology to provide services to businesses and citizens. The Company operates through Outsourced Portals segment. The Company offers its services through two channels: primary outsourced portal businesses, and software and services businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for NIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.