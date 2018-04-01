Nordic Amern Offshore Ltd Ordinary Shares (Bermuda) (NYSE:NAO) Earns Media Sentiment Score of 0.19

News articles about Nordic Amern Offshore Ltd Ordinary Shares (Bermuda) (NYSE:NAO) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Nordic Amern Offshore Ltd Ordinary Shares (Bermuda) earned a coverage optimism score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the shipping company an impact score of 45.6763565967386 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

NYSE:NAO remained flat at $$1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,520. The company has a current ratio of 13.24, a quick ratio of 12.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Nordic Amern Offshore Ltd Ordinary Shares has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $1.60.

Nordic Amern Offshore Ltd Ordinary Shares (Bermuda) (NYSE:NAO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nordic Amern Offshore Ltd Ordinary Shares (Bermuda) had a negative return on equity of 11.22% and a negative net margin of 182.38%. The business had revenue of $3.01 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.27%.

Nordic Amern Offshore Ltd Ordinary Shares (Bermuda) Company Profile

Nordic American Offshore Limited (NAO) operates platform supply vessels (PSV). The Company owns approximately eight vessels. The Company operates in the offshore support vessel market segment. The Company has approximately two vessels under construction. The Company’s vessels operate in the North Sea in both the term and spot market.

