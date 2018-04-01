Qiagen (QGEN) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media coverage about Qiagen (NASDAQ:QGEN) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Qiagen earned a coverage optimism score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the company an impact score of 46.1083899621573 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several brokerages have issued reports on QGEN. TheStreet lowered Qiagen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Qiagen in a report on Thursday, December 21st. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Qiagen in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Qiagen from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

Shares of QGEN stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.31. The company had a trading volume of 766,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,457. Qiagen has a 12 month low of $27.74 and a 12 month high of $36.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a current ratio of 5.07.

Qiagen (NASDAQ:QGEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Qiagen had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $396.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.48 million. equities analysts predict that Qiagen will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qiagen declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Qiagen

QIAGEN N.V. (QIAGEN) is a holding company. The Company is engaged in providing Sample to Insight solutions that transform biological samples into molecular insights. Its Sample to Insight solutions integrate sample and assay technologies, bioinformatics and automation systems. Its sample technologies are used for isolating and preparing deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA), ribonucleic acid (RNA) and proteins from blood or other liquids, tissue, plants or other materials.

