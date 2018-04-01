Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Ross Stores (ROST) Stock Price

News headlines about Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Ross Stores earned a daily sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the apparel retailer an impact score of 45.6467874964757 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ROST shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America set a $94.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.86.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,247,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,257,108. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Ross Stores has a one year low of $52.85 and a one year high of $85.66. The company has a market capitalization of $29,799.75, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.09.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The apparel retailer reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 44.53%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 6th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 19th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 16th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 26.95%.

In other news, insider Bernard G. Brautigan sold 18,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total transaction of $1,375,726.41. Following the sale, the insider now owns 170,718 shares in the company, valued at $12,925,059.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lisa R. Panattoni sold 31,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total transaction of $2,410,668.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 114,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,668,299.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,751 shares of company stock worth $15,084,913 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. It primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at savings of 20% to 60% off department and specialty store regular prices primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at savings of 20% to 70% off moderate department and discount store regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

