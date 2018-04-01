Stage Stores (NYSE:SSI) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media headlines about Stage Stores (NYSE:SSI) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Stage Stores earned a coverage optimism score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the company an impact score of 46.5735868406644 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Stage Stores from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 10th.

Get Stage Stores alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SSI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,461. The company has a market cap of $60.23, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Stage Stores has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $3.00.

Stage Stores (NYSE:SSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $549.35 million during the quarter. Stage Stores had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Stage Stores will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 6th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 5th. Stage Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently -23.53%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/somewhat-favorable-media-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-stage-stores-ssi-share-price-updated.html.

About Stage Stores

Stage Stores, Inc operates specialty department stores mainly in small and mid-sized towns and communities. The Company’s department stores offer a range of brand name and private label apparel, accessories, cosmetics, footwear and home goods. The Company operates approximately 830 specialty department stores in over 40 states under the BEALLS, GOODY’S, PALAIS ROYAL, PEEBLES and STAGE nameplates and a direct-to-consumer business.

Receive News & Ratings for Stage Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stage Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.